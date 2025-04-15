The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, United States, NATO, Donald Trump, US State Department, Marco Rubio, United Nations
Edit post

White House reportedly seeks to defund NATO, UN in State Department cuts

by Tim Zadorozhnyy April 15, 2025 9:54 AM 2 min read
The U.S. White House in Washington, D.C., on March 9, 2025. (J. David Ake/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump's White House is proposing dramatic cuts to the U.S. State Department's budget, including halting nearly all funding to NATO, the U.N., and over 20 other international organizations, the Washington Post reported on April 14, citing an internal draft document.

The proposed cuts for the next fiscal year would reportedly leave $28.4 billion for all State Department activities, a 48% reduction from the 2025 budget approved by Congress.

The plan would preserve only minimal support for a handful of agencies, such as the International Atomic Energy Agency and the International Civil Aviation Organization.

According to Politico, funding for "contributions to international organizations," presumably including U.N. institutions, would be slashed from $1.5 billion to $169 million.

Although the proposal would require congressional approval, the cuts align with broader White House efforts to slash federal spending.

On March 10, the Trump administration announced the termination of 83% of the foreign aid contracts of the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID).

The cuts have broad implications for humanitarian efforts, particularly in Ukraine, where USAID has provided $2.6 billion in humanitarian aid, $5 billion in development assistance, and over $30 billion in direct budget support since Russia's full-scale invasion began.

Trump has long expressed hostility toward NATO, repeatedly accusing European allies of underfunding the alliance and threatening to allow Russia to attack non-compliant members.

The proposal to eliminate NATO funding appears to escalate that stance into formal policy.

Before being appointed under Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio had consistently defended NATO. In 2023, Rubio co-sponsored bipartisan legislation requiring congressional approval before any president could unilaterally withdraw the U.S. from the alliance.

Some members of Trump's circle, including billionaire and advisor Elon Musk, called for the U.S. to exit NATO, and the U.S. is broadly expected to withdraw some troops from the alliance's eastern flank.

As Europe faces growing Russian aggression and war rages in Ukraine, the proposed withdrawal of U.S. support for NATO and the U.N. could drastically reshape the West's security architecture and strain Washington's credibility as a global leader.

Zelensky’s ‘always looking to purchase missiles’ — Trump dismisses Ukraine’s request to buy Patriots
“You don’t start a war against someone 20 times your size and then hope that people give you some missiles,” U.S. President Donald Trump said.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.