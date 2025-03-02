Elon Musk publicly supports call for US to exit NATO, UN

This audio is created with AI assistance

Tech billionaire Elon Musk agreed on March 2 with a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, for the U.S. to exit NATO and the U.N.

"I agree," he wrote in response to a post from a right-wing political commentator saying "it's time" for the U.S. to leave NATO and the U.N.

The news comes after several Republican lawmakers submitted a bill on the U.S. exit from the U.N., claiming that the organization does not align with the Trump administration's "America First" agenda.

Both NATO and the U.N. were founded by the U.S. and other victors of World War II to promote diplomacy and cooperation between nations as well as to prevent another global war.

Musk, an unelected official, currently heads the so-called U.S. Department of Government Efficiency, which has cut significant amounts of government spending, including life-saving foreign aid.

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized fellow NATO countries for their perceived lack of contributions to the military alliance and has called for a spending target of 5% of GDP for all members.

Kyiv sees NATO membership as a crucial safeguard against future Russian aggression, but Trump said in February that Ukraine "can forget" about joining the alliance, suggesting its bid was a trigger for the war—an argument echoed by Russian state propaganda.

The U.S. was among several countries, including Russia, Belarus, Israel, and Hungary, that voted against a U.N. resolution at the end of February condemning Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.