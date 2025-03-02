Kakhovka dam explosion: Russia left people to die

WATCH DOCUMENTARY
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Elon Musk, United Nations, NATO, Ukraine, Donald Trump
Edit post

Elon Musk publicly supports call for US to exit NATO, UN

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 2, 2025 10:40 AM 2 min read
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk appears to give a fascist salute while speaking during the inaugural parade at Capitol One Arena in Washington, DC, U.S. on Jan. 20, 2025. (Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Tech billionaire Elon Musk agreed on March 2 with a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, for the U.S. to exit NATO and the U.N.

"I agree," he wrote in response to a post from a right-wing political commentator saying "it's time" for the U.S. to leave NATO and the U.N.

The news comes after several Republican lawmakers submitted a bill on the U.S. exit from the U.N., claiming that the organization does not align with the Trump administration's "America First" agenda.

Both NATO and the U.N. were founded by the U.S. and other victors of World War II to promote diplomacy and cooperation between nations as well as to prevent another global war.

Musk, an unelected official, currently heads the so-called  U.S. Department of Government Efficiency, which has cut significant amounts of government spending, including life-saving foreign aid.

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly criticized fellow NATO countries for their perceived lack of contributions to the military alliance and has called for a spending target of 5% of GDP for all members.

Kyiv sees NATO membership as a crucial safeguard against future Russian aggression, but Trump said in February that Ukraine "can forget" about joining the alliance, suggesting its bid was a trigger for the war—an argument echoed by Russian state propaganda.

The U.S. was among several countries, including Russia, Belarus, Israel, and Hungary, that voted against a U.N. resolution at the end of February condemning Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

‘Trump likes what Putin does,’ Bernie Sanders says in exclusive interview
As Ukraine enters the fourth year of Russia’s full-scale invasion, shifting political dynamics in the U.S. threaten to influence the course of the war. U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly misrepresented the war’s origins, excluded Ukraine from initial negotiations, and advocated for what many…
The Kyiv IndependentKate Tsurkan
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

4:35 PM
Video

Bernie Sanders on Trump’s alignment with Russia.

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders sat down with the Kyiv Independent on Feb. 27 to share his concerns about Trump’s growing alignment with Russia and other authoritarian regimes, what a possible U.S.-Russia alliance would mean for the American people, the role of billionaires like Elon Musk in shaping both domestic and international political discourse, and why defending Ukraine is crucial for the future of global democracy.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.