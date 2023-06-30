Training in case of Zaporizhzhia nuclear accident ongoing in Ukraine

This audio is created with AI assistance

Three Ukraine's oblasts — Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kherson — have launched large-scale special exercises in preparation for a possible attack on the occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the Interior Ministry reported today.

Nearly 8,000 people are involved in the simulation exercises, including local authorities, law enforcement officers, volunteers, doctors, and representatives of all services of state authorities. Over 350 special vehicles and 400 evacuation buses were involved in the activities.

The trainings are meant to represent potential real events such as a radiation leak from one of the power units in the plant. As part of the exercises, sanitary checkpoints were deployed to check vehicles leaving populated areas.

Equipment for measuring radiation as well as facilitating civilian evacuation have also been introduced.

"We understand that the enemy-occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP currently represents a huge danger in terms of manpower, especially for the citizens of Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions," said Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko. "But we are working out all possible scenarios, for example, that the radioactive cloud can go further, to any region of our country."