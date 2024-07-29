Train derailment in Russia's Volgograd Oblast injures more than 100

This audio is created with AI assistance

An eight-car passenger train was derailed in Russia's Volgograd Oblast on July 29, injuring more than 100 people, Russian authorities said.

Emergency services told the Russian state-run media outlet TASS that, according to preliminary information, a truck drove onto the railway tracks and collided with a train that had more than 800 passengers on board.

The train reportedly engaged its emergency brakes, but did not have enough time to avoid the truck, resulting in the derailment.

Russian Railways reported that at least 16 people were hospitalized, including a child and two conductors. The truck driver was also injured.

According to a regional hospital, 30 people were hospitalized, including 15 children.

The truck driver reportedly "grossly violated traffic laws," and criminal investigations have been launched by several different law enforcement authorities.

Currently, there is no indication of any foul play involved in the derailment, or any external involvement beyond the truck driver.

There have been numerous instances of rail-related sabotage both in Russian-occupied territory and in Russia itself, reportedly carried out by pro-Ukrainian partisans or Ukrainian intelligence operatives.