’Tis the season to shop Ukrainian: Kyiv Independent launches 2026 Holiday Gift Guide

The Kyiv Independent has launched its 2026 Holiday Gift Guide, a curated selection of 80 items from Ukrainian brands and creators that showcase the country's creativity, craftsmanship, and cultural heritage.

The guide brings together recommendations from Kyiv Independent staff across the newsroom and beyond, featuring Ukrainian-made clothing, accessories, jewelry, home decor, books, self-care products, and more. From established fashion designers to independent artisans, the selection highlights the breadth of Ukrainian design and the people shaping it.

"You can’t tell Ukraine’s story without showcasing the country’s creativity and creators," said Liliane Bivings, business editor at the Kyiv Independent, who led the project.

"As a huge fan (and shopper!) of Ukrainian brands, I couldn’t be more excited to put these names in front of the world," she said.

The guide features brands that draw on Ukraine's history and traditions while reinterpreting them for contemporary audiences.

Gaptuvalnya embroidered shirt, for example, is inspired by traditional ornamentation, while Aqyar Ceramics' handmade stoneware reflects Crimean Tatar heritage. Other items offer a more modern take on Ukrainian identity, from minimalist jewelry and sculptural home decor to clothing designed for everyday wear. Pavuk, which teamed up with the Kyiv Independent on a limited-edition collaboration, revives the pavuk, a traditional straw mobile once woven to protect the home.

"Being featured in the Kyiv Independent’s holiday gift guide is a wonderful opportunity for us to introduce international audiences to Ukrainian culture and its heritage, to share our traditions and to show how they continue to live on and take new forms in the modern world," the brand said.

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Anoeses, one of the brands featured in the guide, highlights the importance of introducing international audiences to the diversity of Ukrainian design.

"Being part of The Kyiv Independent’s selection is especially meaningful, as it’s an opportunity to introduce an international audience to the work of Ukrainian brands and show just how diverse Ukrainian design is," Anoeses said.

The selection also highlights the stories behind the products. A ceramic pendant by Ukrainian artist Viktoria Belyavska is made using some of the last clay sourced from Donbas before Russian troops advanced toward the deposit. The Ukrainian brand Jul, whose floral-print anorak is in our guide, lost part of its production and stock in a Russian attack outside of Kyiv in March, underscoring the challenges local businesses continue to face during the war.

Alongside Ukrainian creators and independent brands, the guide features merchandise from the Kyiv Independent store. This includes The Power Within, the newsroom’s first print magazine and a record of life in wartime Ukraine, as well as the Ancient Coins hoodie and beanie, the Trident Bird T-shirt, and the Borshch apron. Readers can also gift a Kyiv Independent membership, giving someone access to benefits such as reporter Q&As and Ukrainian language lessons.

More than a collection of gift ideas, the guide offers readers a way to discover Ukrainian creators and support businesses whose work reflects the country's cultural identity, ingenuity, and continued creative life during Russia's war.

The 2026 Holiday Gift Guide is available now on the Kyiv Independent website.

Editor's note: The guide is being published ahead of the holiday season to give readers time to browse, place orders, and account for international shipping. Delivery times may vary by brand and destination.

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