Three injured in explosion in Russia 'caused by drone'

Three people were reported injured following a powerful explosion in the town of Kireyevsk in western Russia's Tula Oblast on March 26, Russian state-owned RIA Novosti agency reported, citing the regional dispatching service.

Kireyevsk is approximately 400 kilometers from Russia's border with Ukraine and 200 kilometers south of Moscow.

Russian law enforcement claimed the explosion was caused by a Ukrainian drone, saying that the drone was "packed with explosives."

Residents reported the blast left a five-meter-deep sinkhole, according to Russian media.

The previous day, a large fire broke out in a plastics warehouse in the Russian city of Omsk in western Siberia, according to the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations. No casualties were reported.

In late February, Vadym Skibitsky, deputy head of Ukrainian military intelligence, said that Ukraine is eyeing to launch a major counteroffensive in spring, which could include striking airfields and depots of rockets and artillery systems inside Russia.