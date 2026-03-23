The Kyiv Independent raised $63,500 to support injured Ukrainian photojournalist George Ivanchenko

The Kyiv Independent has successfully raised $63,500 to support the recovery of George Ivanchenko, a 25-year-old Ukrainian photojournalist who lost his leg in a targeted Russian drone attack while reporting on the front line.

The funds will cover the most expensive and most critical component of George’s prosthesis: the Genium X4 electronic knee module.

You can read more about George’s story here.

Launched on March 12, the fundraiser reached 50% of the goal by the end of the first day. In less than a week and after over 1,500 donations, the fundraiser was closed thanks to the overwhelming support of Kyiv Independent community.

George followed the fundraiser’s progress closely.

“I read every commentary, and I’m truly touched by how many people are supporting me. Feeling this kind of support means a lot, and gives me real strength to keep moving forward. Thank you to everyone who donated, shared the fundraiser, or simply wrote words of support. It means more than I can say,” George wrote on social media.

Daryna Shevchenko, the Kyiv Independent’s CEO, says that such initiatives are part of the company’s mission.

"Our mission, as journalists in Ukraine, is to tell the true story of our country to the world. George risked his life to serve that mission — the least we can do is support him on his journey back to the work that is also our shared cause,” Daryna said.

“We are also extremely grateful to everyone who joined our effort. Our community is our never-ending source of inspiration." Earlier in 2025, the Kyiv Independent raised over $66,000 to support Ukrainian newsrooms hit by the U.S. freeze on foreign aid.

Crowdfunding for George was the first campaign that the Kyiv Independent hosted on its own platform, which the team has been developing over the past few months. The initiative reflects the publication’s strategy to expand the ways it supports its journalism, as well as other important initiatives in Ukraine.

These and other initiatives launched by the Kyiv Independent are possible thanks to the community of over 28,000 paying members who support the publication monthly. Consider joining the community to support independent journalism today.



For media inquiries: press@kyivindependent.com