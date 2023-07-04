Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Head of regional recruitment center in Kramatorsk district charged with forging documents

by Haley Zehrung July 5, 2023 12:42 AM 1 min read
Three employees at the district centers of recruitment and social support of the Kramatorsk district will be tried for forging documents for conscripted citizens to allow them to leave Ukraine by claiming they are unfit for military service, Ukraine's State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) said on July 4.

According to an investigation launched by the SBI, the head of the center and two employees issued fake temporary IDs to conscripts and certificates from the military medical commission, which stated that the person was unfit for military service.

The head of one of the regional territorial recruitment centers sought out conscripted citizens who wished to leave Ukraine, charging a price of $2,000-$3,000 for the forged documents.

Five individuals were caught using fake documents supplied by this recruitment center in Chernivtsi and Zakarpattia oblasts.

"The head of one of the regional territorial recruitment centers is charged with the formation of an organized group and the organization of illegal transportation of persons across the state border, and with the organization of official forgery," the SBI wrote in its investigation.

The other two employees are charged with aiding in the illegal transportation of persons across the border.

The three individuals responsible for the scheme could face up to nine years in prison.

Author: Haley Zehrung
