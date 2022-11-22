The Guardian: Kherson residents say Russian forces dumped fallen soldiers in landfill

This audio is created with AI assistance

Kherson residents said that Russian occupying forces had sealed off a landfill where they were dumping the bodies of fallen Russian soldiers and burning them, the Guardian reported.

According to residents, Russian trucks arrived at the site carrying black bags that were then set on fire, causing large clouds of smoke and the smell of burning flesh, the newspaper wrote.

The residents think Russian forces were burning those killed during the summer months when there was heavy fighting near Kherson.