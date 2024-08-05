Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, United Kingdom, Belarus, Russia, NATO-Russia, Submarine, Cybersecurity
Edit post

IT software for UK nuclear submarine engineers outsourced to Belarus, the Telegraph reports

by Elsa Court and The Kyiv Independent news desk August 5, 2024 9:42 PM 3 min read
A Vanguard-class submarine undergoes maintenance at HM Naval Base Clyde at Faslane, north-west of Glasgow, Scotland on April 28, 2023. (Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.

Become a member Support us just once

The news that the development of an IT system used by British nuclear submarine engineers was outsourced to Belarusian developers has led to calls that the U.K. must carry out an urgent review of defense supply chains, the Telegraph reported on Aug. 3.

The Telegraph first reported on Aug. 2 that part of the IT software used by British nuclear submarine engineers had been outsourced to Belarusian developers, one of whom was working from Russia.

The software was supposed to have been developed solely by U.K.-based IT workers with security clearance. The incident took place before Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Belarus has long been a key ally to Moscow and supported Russian aggression against Ukraine, though it has not committed its own forces directly to hostilities.

A digital consultancy firm, WM Reply, was subcontracted by Rolls-Royce Submarines, the company responsible for powering the British Navy's nuclear submarine fleet, to upgrade its staff intranet system.

The Telegraph reported that WM Reply subcontracted the work to IT developers based in Belarus, "one of whom was actually working from home in Tomsk in Russia, according to documents submitted to the MoD's inquiry."

Subscribe to the Newsletter
Belarus Weekly

Employees of WM Reply "began to sound the alarm over the security implications of using Belarusian staff for the project" in the summer of 2020, the Telegraph said.

The employees were reportedly told not to panic by their superiors and the company initially kept the fact that the work had been outsourced to Belarus secret.  

The staff intranet system contained the personal data of all employees working for Rolls-Royce Submarines and the organizational structure of the wider workforce of the U.K.'s submarine fleet, leaving staff at risk of being targeted or blackmailed.

According to the Telegraph, "Rolls-Royce said it had carried out full IT security checks on any coding before it was introduced to its network" and is confident that outsourced developers "did not have access to information on secure servers."

"We can categorically state that at no point was there any risk of data, classified or otherwise, being accessed or made available to non-security cleared individuals," Rolls-Royce said.

The company stopped working with WM Reply after a "rigorous internal investigation" that was completed in 2021.

Ben Wallace, the Defense Secretary at the time, was quoted by the Telegraph as saying the breach left the U.K. potentially "vulnerable to the undermining of our national security."

Former Navy Admiral Alan West has also urged the U.K. Defense Ministry to conduct a further review of its supply chains.

In another case of IT systems leaving British nuclear infrastructure open to potential attack, the Guardian reported in December 2023 that lax security protocols at the Sellafield nuclear waste site had left it open to hacking from Russian and Chinese-linked cyber groups.

Sellafield's insecure servers resulted in foreign hackers gaining access to high-level confidential material, which could include radioactive waste movements, leak monitoring, and fire checks.

Emergency planning documents, used in case the U.K. comes under foreign attack, could have also been compromised, according to the Guardian.

EU slaps new sanctions on Belarus over internal repressions
The announcement came a few days ahead of the fourth anniversary of the 2020 Belarusian presidential election when dictator Alexander Lukashenko cemented his hold on power through electoral fraud and mass repressions.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Elsa Court, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.