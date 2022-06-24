Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022
Tech

Ukrainian startup MySat raises $9,700 on Kickstarter to develop satellite kit

November 29, 2021 6:15 amby Daryna Antoniuk
Share:
(Courtesy)

With MySat’s kit, space enthusiasts can assemble small satellites, the so-called CubeSats, to learn how they work. It contains sensors, 3D-printed frames, microcontrollers and an HD camera.

One kit costs nearly $98. The company will start shipments in March. In the future, it will allow users to launch homemade satellites into orbit.

The main idea behind the project is to “show that the space tech is available not only to billionaires, but amateurs, students, and space fans,” according to the company’s CEO Dmytro Khmara.

Daryna Antoniuk
Author: Daryna Antoniuk

Daryna Antoniuk studies journalism and communications at Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Antoniuk worked as a news editor, social media manager, and freelance journalist before she joined the Kyiv Post staff in February 2020. She is passionate about information technologies and artificial intelligence.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok