Ukraine’s wearable transcribing device raises $111,000 on Kickstarter

(Senstone/Facebook)

The device called Scripter records voice messages and turns them into structured notes on a smartphone. Its developer, the Ukrainian startup Senstone, has raised $111,000 from 748 Kickstarter backers as of Nov. 21, according to founder Nazar Fedorchuk. He hopes to use the money to improve the device’s recording quality and battery life.

In an earlier Kickstarter campaign in 2017, the company raised $302,000 from 2,700 backers. The same year, NASA named Scripter one of 25 innovative ideas that “have great potential to overcome critical technology hurdles in future space exploration.”

The tool understands 19 languages, including English, Ukrainian, German, Russian, and French.