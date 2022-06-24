Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
logo_headerFriday, June 24, 2022
Tech

Ministry of Digital Transformation partners with Apple to conduct 2023 census

November 30, 2021 6:47 amby Sergiy Slipchenko
Share:
(president.gov.ua)

The 2023 census will be the first national census in Ukraine in over 20 years. The last one took place in 2021.

Ukraine will be the second country in the world to collaborate with Apple on a national census after the U.S.

Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov has promised to present a draft of the census before the end of 2021. No specific information has been provided as to how Apple will be involved.

In 2020, the U.S. government partnered with Apple to assist door-to-door enumerators by providing them with iPhone 8 devices with a specially designed offline app that allowed enumerators to record data, log hours and expenses, reference a script and leave notes for other employees, among other features.

Sergiy Slipchenko
Author: Sergiy Slipchenko

Sergiy Slipchenko is a staff writer at the Kyiv Independent. He studied at York University in Toronto, Canada and worked as a reporter at the Kyiv Post.

We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. If you continue to use this site we will assume that you are happy with it.

Ok