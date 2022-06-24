German-based tech company Avenga buys Ukrainian outsourcer Perfectial

(twoheartsphoto.gallery.photo)

Avenga announced the deal on Nov. 25. The company didn’t disclose how much it paid, however, Forbes Ukraine reported that Ukrainian investors estimated the purchase at nearly $20 million.

This is Avenga’s second acquisition in Ukraine. Close to 700 of Avenga’s 3,000 tech specialists work in Ukraine.

Perfectial employs nearly 500 people. It generated $1.1 million in revenue last year and posted a $70,000 profit.

Ukraine has a growing tech industry with over 200,000 highly-skilled tech specialists who earn half as much as their counterparts in Germany or the U.S.