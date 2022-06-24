Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Friday, June 24, 2022
Tech

German-based tech company Avenga buys Ukrainian outsourcer Perfectial

November 25, 2021 3:47 amby Daryna Antoniuk
(twoheartsphoto.gallery.photo)

Avenga announced the deal on Nov. 25. The company didn’t disclose how much it paid, however, Forbes Ukraine reported that Ukrainian investors estimated the purchase at nearly $20 million.

This is Avenga’s second acquisition in Ukraine. Close to 700 of Avenga’s 3,000 tech specialists work in Ukraine.

Perfectial employs nearly 500 people. It generated $1.1 million in revenue last year and posted a $70,000 profit.

Ukraine has a growing tech industry with over 200,000 highly-skilled tech specialists who earn half as much as their counterparts in Germany or the U.S.

Daryna Antoniuk
Author: Daryna Antoniuk

Daryna Antoniuk studies journalism and communications at Taras Shevchenko National University in Kyiv. Antoniuk worked as a news editor, social media manager, and freelance journalist before she joined the Kyiv Post staff in February 2020. She is passionate about information technologies and artificial intelligence.

