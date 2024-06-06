Skip to content
News Feed, Taiwan, Sanctions, Exports, China
Taiwan prohibits export of essential component for shells to Russia and Belarus

by Sonya Bandouil June 7, 2024 2:38 AM 1 min read
Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu during an interview at the Taiwanese Foreign Ministry in Taipei, Taiwan, on April 26, 2024. (Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry)
Taiwan's Ministry of Economy has decided to expand sanctions against Russia and Belarus by prohibiting the export of nitrocellulose, a crucial component used in projectile production.

Nitrocellulose, essential for smokeless gunpowder and rocket fuel, is already subject to export bans in the U.S. and the EU.

To enforce this measure, the ministry emphasizes the necessity of closing regulatory loopholes and imposes a fine of 1 million Taiwan Dollars (almost $31,000) for violations.

These sanctions are part of Taiwan's condemnation of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and its solidarity with Western measures against it, despite minimal direct trade between Taiwan and Russia.

Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu believes that the island’s future is dependent on the war in Ukraine.

“Our lesson is that if Russia can do that to Ukraine, China might do the same to Taiwan,” Wu said.

Author: Sonya Bandouil
