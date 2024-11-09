Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, Drone attack
Edit post

Syrskyi: Ukrainian drones struck over 52,000 Russian targets in October

by The Kyiv Independent news desk November 9, 2024 5:11 PM 1 min read
A Ukrainian air intelligence soldier carries a drone near the embattled town of Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast, on May 10, 2024. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian drones "destroyed or damaged" over 52,000 Russian targets in October, highlighting the increasing impact of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on the battlefield, Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Nov. 9.

Syrskyi said that the targets included 129 artillery systems, 221 pieces of radio equipment, and more than 4,000 Russian troops.

"Drone technology is developing rapidly, and we must be one step ahead of the enemy," the general said after a monthly meeting with commanders of drone units.

Syrskyi's statement comes as Ukraine intensifies its attacks both in Russian-occupied territories and in Russia. On Nov. 9, Ukrainian drones struck the Aleksinsky chemical plant, which produces gunpowder and ammunition for the Russian military, in Russia's Tula Oblast, sources at the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) told the Kyiv Independent.

Ukraine is using drone technology to gain an advantage on the battlefield, where its outnumbered and outgunned troops are gradually pulling back.

But despite being limited to the use of long-range kamikaze drones, Kyiv has scored some spectacular success in recent weeks.

One of the largest explosions of the full-scale invasion saw, in the words of a Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) source, an ammunition warehouse "literally wiped off the face of the earth" in Tver Oblast last month.

This came just days after Ukraine confirmed attacks on two other arms depots, with the U.K. Defense Ministry saying that the combined strikes caused "the largest loss of ammunition" in Russia during its all-out war against Ukraine.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:25 PM  (Updated: )

Ukrainian drones hit chemical plant in Russia's Tula Oblast, source says.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported on Nov. 9 that Ukraine struck seven Russian regions – including Tula Oblast – with 50 drones. Moscow claimed that it had shot down all 50 drones, including two over Tula Oblast, which is located south of Moscow.
8:24 PM

Ukraine breaks air service agreement with Iran.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, Ukraine's airspace has been closed to all flights due to the risk of Russian attacks. Once air service is restored, flights with Iran will not be resumed.
7:50 PM

Elon Musk joined recent Zelensky-Trump call, Axios reports.

Elon Musk, who has extensive influence on American politics, reportedly was on the line during the recent conversation between President Volodymyr Zelensky and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, saying he would continue to support Ukraine through his Starlink satellites.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion Contacts Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.