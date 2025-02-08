Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Oleksandr Syrskyi, Ukraine, Ukrainian armed forces, War
Edit post

Syrskyi marks first year in office by highlighting key achievements, including strikes on 377 military targets in Russia

by Sonya Bandouil February 8, 2025 9:36 PM 2 min read
Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi attends a meeting of Ukraine's Defense Minister Rustem Umierov with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Oct. 21, 2024, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi highlighted key military achievements during his first year in office, including long-range strikes, technological advancements, and NATO-standard training, in a Facebook post on Feb. 8.

According to the statement, over the past year, Ukraine's defense forces successfully targeted 377 military sites in Russia, with attacks reaching as far as 1,700 km.

"DeepStrike's range deep into Russian territory has already reached 1,700 kilometers. We are preparing new long-range weapons, which will indeed be used," Syrskyi said.

The Ukrainian Air Force and defense units also destroyed 9,200 air targets, more than doubling the previous year’s total.

Additionally, Ukraine has worked to modernize its military structure, introducing extended training programs of 1.5 months, and shifting foreign weapons training to Ukraine to optimize costs and efficiency.

Syrskyi highlighted the transition to NATO standards in training, command, and troop management, reinforcing Ukraine’s strategic alignment with Western military principles.

“The preservation of Ukrainian soldiers' lives remains our top priority. To achieve this, we have developed and implemented a comprehensive program focused on modernizing the army, improving soldier training, and enhancing medical care at all stages,” he said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Syrskyi to his position on Feb. 8, 2024, in place of Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

Prior to his appointment, Syrskyi served as the head of Ukraine's Ground Forces and commanded the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group fighting in eastern Ukraine.

Following the full-scale invasion, he played a key role in the Battle of Kyiv, Ukraine's successful counteroffensive in Kharkiv Oblast in fall 2022, and the Battle of Bakhmut.

2 Ukrainian military officers appointed as deputy defense ministers
“These decisions are part of a comprehensive approach to strengthening our Armed Forces, modernizing management, and advancing military technology,” Defense Minister Rustem Umerov said.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Sonya Bandouil
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

2:29 PM

Baltic countries disconnected from Russia's power grid.

"This legacy of occupation meant that Moscow - which uses energy as a weapon - had control of the frequency," the ministry said in a statement on X. "That’s a critical element in maintaining reliable power supply. That dependency ends today!"
9:36 PM

Zelensky, Trump may meet in Washington next week.

"I will probably be meeting with President (Volodymyr) Zelensky next week, and I will probably be talking to President (Vladimir) Putin. I'd like to see the war end," U.S. President Donald Trump said.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.