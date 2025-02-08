Syrskyi marks first year in office by highlighting key achievements, including strikes on 377 military targets in Russia

This audio is created with AI assistance

Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi highlighted key military achievements during his first year in office, including long-range strikes, technological advancements, and NATO-standard training, in a Facebook post on Feb. 8.

According to the statement, over the past year, Ukraine's defense forces successfully targeted 377 military sites in Russia, with attacks reaching as far as 1,700 km.

"DeepStrike's range deep into Russian territory has already reached 1,700 kilometers. We are preparing new long-range weapons, which will indeed be used," Syrskyi said.

The Ukrainian Air Force and defense units also destroyed 9,200 air targets, more than doubling the previous year’s total.

Additionally, Ukraine has worked to modernize its military structure, introducing extended training programs of 1.5 months, and shifting foreign weapons training to Ukraine to optimize costs and efficiency.

Syrskyi highlighted the transition to NATO standards in training, command, and troop management, reinforcing Ukraine’s strategic alignment with Western military principles.

“The preservation of Ukrainian soldiers' lives remains our top priority. To achieve this, we have developed and implemented a comprehensive program focused on modernizing the army, improving soldier training, and enhancing medical care at all stages,” he said.

President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Syrskyi to his position on Feb. 8, 2024, in place of Valerii Zaluzhnyi.

Prior to his appointment, Syrskyi served as the head of Ukraine's Ground Forces and commanded the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group fighting in eastern Ukraine.

Following the full-scale invasion, he played a key role in the Battle of Kyiv, Ukraine's successful counteroffensive in Kharkiv Oblast in fall 2022, and the Battle of Bakhmut.