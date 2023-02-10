Switzerland rejects Spain’s request to re-export anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine.

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Swiss government has not allowed Spain to transfer Swiss-made anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine, Reuters reported on Feb. 10.

Madrid asked Switzerland to permit the re-export of its two 35-mm anti-aircraft guns to Kyiv in January.

Earlier, Bern rejected requests from Denmark and Germany, which wanted to supply Swiss-made armored vehicles and ammunition to Ukraine.

The Swiss government prohibits countries that purchase Swiss arms from re-exporting them without permission. Swiss neutrality also dictates that Switzerland will not send weapons directly or indirectly to any side of a war.

The country also has an embargo on arms sales to Ukraine and Russia.

Reuters reported on Feb. 7 that Switzerland could end a ban on exports of Swiss weapons to war zones as a shift in public and political opinion puts pressure on the government to end the centuries-long tradition of being a neutral state.

A survey by the Sotomo Institute published on Feb. 5 showed 55% of respondents in Switzerland favor allowing weapons re-exports to Ukraine.

In early February, Spain confirmed the delivery of 20 M113 armored personnel carriers to Ukraine. According to the Spanish newspaper El Pais, Spain also plans to provide Ukraine with four to six German-made Leopard 2 tanks.