Switzerland encounters rise in cyberattacks and disinformation prior to upcoming Ukraine summit

In the lead-up to the global summit on Ukraine's peace formula, Switzerland has experienced a rise in cyberattacks and disinformation, Swiss government representatives reported on June 10.



The summit will take place in Burgenstock from June 15-16. Ukraine hopes the event will address several key areas, such as energy security, the exchange of captives, the return of kidnapped children, and global food security.



Amidst the increase in cyberattacks, Swiss President Viola Amherd was asked how the government has responded.



"We haven't summoned the ambassador," she said. "That's how I wanted it, because the disinformation campaign is so extreme that one can see that little of it reflects reality."

Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis acknowledged a definite interest in disrupting the talks, but did not specify who he thought was responsible for the attacks when questioned about Russia's involvement.

On May 24, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to derail the peace summit, stating that Putin has no desire to end the full-scale invasion.

Participants of the summit will formulate a common negotiating position on the outcome of the war and submit it to Russia, according to presidential spokesperson Sergii Nykyforov.