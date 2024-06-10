Investigating sexual violence as war crimes — "He Came Back"
Our War Crimes Investigations Unit is getting ready to release its next documentary, “He Came Back.” The film is about two cases of sexual violence committed by Russian soldiers during the occupation of Kherson and Kyiv oblasts in 2022 — and the process of identifying of the offenders. Watch it on our YouTube channel.
Watch now
News Feed, Vladimir Putin, North Korea, Vietnam, Russia
Putin will soon visit North Korea, Russia's ambassador says

by Nate Ostiller and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 10, 2024 2:33 PM 2 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends Easter Orthodox service at the Christ The Savior Cathedral, early April 16, 2023, in Moscow, Russia. (Contributor/Getty Images)
Russian President Vladimir Putin will reportedly visit Vietnam and North Korea soon, the state-controlled media outlet Vedomosti reported on June 10, citing Alexander Matsegora, Russia's ambassador to North Korea, and other diplomatic sources.

With Russia's military stocks running low and domestic production capacity simultaneously hampered by Western sanctions, North Korea has been shaping up as Russia's leading weapons supplier, reportedly providing Moscow with extensive military packages, including ballistic missiles and over 3 million artillery shells.

Despite the increasingly strong alliance, Putin has not visited North Korea since 2000, when he met with previous North Korean leader Kim Jong-Il.

Matsegora said that Putin is "actively preparing" for the trip, but did not specify exactly when it would occur.

Another source told Vedomosti that Putin will also visit Vietnam, perhaps as soon as in June, and likely after his trip to North Korea.

Voice of America (VOA) previously reported in May that Putin might visit Vietnam and North Korea as part of his trip to China.

Putin traveled to China later in the month, but did not end up visiting North Korea or Vietnam.

If the trip to Vietnam pans out, it will be Putin's fifth visit to the country as president.

Vietnam and Russia have long had close relations, dating back to the Soviet Union's support for North Vietnam and its proxy forces during the Vietnam War. Vietnam has maintained a neutral stance regarding Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Putin arrives in China on state visit
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in China on May 16 for a two-day visit for talks with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Authors: Nate Ostiller, The Kyiv Independent news desk
7:42 AM

Russian attack in Nikopol injures woman.

A 44-year-old woman sustained injuries during an attack on the district center, Governor Serhii Lysak said. The attacks also damaged homes, property, and gas pipelines.
3:45 AM

Russia attacks 6 communities in Sumy Oblast.

The communities of Yunakivka, Krasnopllia, Velyka Pysarivka, Seredyna-Buda, Khotin, and Mykolaiv were targeted during the day's attacks. No casualties or damage to civilian infrastructure were reported.
