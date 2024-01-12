Skip to content
Swiss Foreign Ministry: Ukraine Peace Formula meeting to take place in Davos

by Kateryna Hodunova January 12, 2024 1:51 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelensky during a news conference at Riga Castle in Riga, Latvia on Jan. 11, 2024. (Andrey Rudakov/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Davos will host the fourth Ukraine Peace Formula meeting on Jan. 14, where over 80 delegations are expected to participate, Switzerland’s Foreign Ministry announced on Jan 11.

Ukraine’s Peace Formula consists of a 10-point peace plan to end Russia's war in Ukraine and was presented by President Volodymyr Zelensky at the G20 summit in November 2022. Since then, three meetings have taken place last summer and fall in Copenhagen, Jeddah, and Malta.

The national security advisers' meeting to discuss the Ukrainian peace formula in Davos will be the second large-scale event organized in Switzerland to support Ukraine after the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Lugano in July 2022.

“I am grateful to Switzerland for its support of Ukraine's Peace Formula and for hosting the upcoming meeting of national security and foreign policy advisors,” Zelensky wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

According to the Swiss Foreign Ministry statement, the main goal of the meetings is “to finalize the talks at the level of national security advisers on principles for a lasting and just peace in Ukraine.”

The 10 different parts of Ukraine’s peace plan have been discussed with 10 working groups at the national security advisors level. Switzerland, in particular, has been involved in working groups on nuclear safety, food security, and the war's end.

Ukraine Peace Formula includes the restoration of the country's territorial integrity, a complete withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine, and holding those responsible for war crimes accountable. The 10-point peace plan has received broad support among Ukraine's Western allies.  

Bloomberg: Secret peace talks involving Ukraine, G7, neutral countries failed to produce results
The talks failed to produce meaningful results, but are representative of the efforts by Ukraine and its allies to draw countries outside of the West into backing Ukraine’s peace formula.
The Kyiv IndependentNate Ostiller
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
