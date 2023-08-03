Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Svitolina defeats Russian player, advances to Washington Open quarterfinals

by Daria Bevziuk August 3, 2023 6:17 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian tennis player Elina Svitolina celebrates match point over Victoria Azarenka at the Washington Open on July 31, 2023. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Elina Svitolina, Ukraine's top-ranked tennis player, secured her spot in the quarterfinals by defeating the "neutral" Russian player Daria Kasatkina in the Washington Open, Suspilne Sport reported on Aug. 2.

The Svitolina-Kasatkina match lasted just over one and a half hours. The Ukrainian player didn't lose any of her serves throughout the match and won with identical scores in each set, 6:2 both times.

The meeting between Svitolina and Kasatkina marked their eighth time competing against each other. Notably, Svitolina secured wins in all seven previous matches.

Svitolina kicked off her campaign in Washington, a WTA500 tournament, with a victory against another neutral tennis player, Victoria Azarenka of Belarus.

As is customary of Svitolina and other Ukrainian athletes, the tennis champion declined to shake hands with either Azarenka or Kasatkina following the match.

Elina Svitolina's opponent in the quarterfinals will be decided by the outcome of the "American derby" showdown between Jessica Pegula (the top seed in the tournament) and Peyton Sterns.

Belarus Weekly: Minsk, Moscow abduct Ukrainian children
The head of the Belarusian Red Cross admits the branch helps Russia abduct children from Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine. He says the organization has, is, and will continue to be actively involved. Thousands of Wagner Group mercenaries arrive in Belarus. Subscribe to the NewsletterBelarus W…
The Kyiv IndependentMaria Yeryoma
Author: Daria Bevziuk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.