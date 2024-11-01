Skip to content
Ukrainian drone targets oil depot in Stavropol Krai, Russian governor claims

by Kateryna Denisova November 1, 2024 9:30 AM 2 min read
Screengrab of footage purporting to show an explosion at an oil depot in the town of Svetlograd, in Russia's Stavropol Krai overnight on Nov. 1, 2024. (Baza Telegram channel)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A Ukrainian drone fell on the territory of an oil depot in the town of Svetlograd in Russia's Stavropol Krai overnight on Nov. 1, Governor Vladimir Vladimirov has claimed.

According to Russia's Defense Ministry, Russian air defenses overnight shot down 36 drones over Kursk Oblast, 20 over Bryansk Oblast, 12 over occupied Crimea, eight over Voronezh Oblast, four over Oryol Oblast, and three over Belgorod Oblast.

The Russian Baza Telegram channel posted a video purporting to show a drone exploding at the oil depot in Svetlograd.

The town of Svetlograd has around 35,000 residents and lies over 600 (372 miles) kilometers southeast of Ukraine's border in Donetsk Oblast.

No casualties or damage have been reported. Emergency services were at the scene, Vladimirov said.

Alexander Bogomaz, Bryansk Oblast governor, claimed that a drone hit an apartment building in the city of Bryansk overnight, injuring one person.

Kyiv has not commented on the reports, which cannot be verified independently.

In recent months, Ukrainian forces have launched a series of drone strikes aimed at damaging Russia's oil industry, whose profits fuel Moscow's war efforts.

A Ukrainian drone reportedly struck on Oct. 31 an oil refinery in the city of Ufa in Russia's Bashkortostan Republic, which lies some 1,500 kilometers from the country's border.

Ukraine expands long-range drone strikes target list, alcohol now on the menu
Ukraine faces a tricky dilemma as winter approaches. How can it disrupt an expected mass Russian missile campaign targeting the country’s infrastructure while simultaneously being barred from using Western-supplied weapons to strike deep inside Russia? Despite being limited to the use of long-ra…
The Kyiv IndependentChris York

Author: Kateryna Denisova
News Feed

8:25 PM

Kyiv still waiting for MiG-29 fighter jets from Warsaw, Zelensky says.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said in July that Warsaw may provide Kyiv with additional Soviet-made fighter jets if it can find a replacement. Following Zelensky's calls to speed up the transfer, Polish Defense Minister Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysz said, "Poland makes decisions based on its security and has already done everything it can for Ukraine."
