Ukrainian drone targets oil depot in Stavropol Krai, Russian governor claims

This audio is created with AI assistance

A Ukrainian drone fell on the territory of an oil depot in the town of Svetlograd in Russia's Stavropol Krai overnight on Nov. 1, Governor Vladimir Vladimirov has claimed.

According to Russia's Defense Ministry, Russian air defenses overnight shot down 36 drones over Kursk Oblast, 20 over Bryansk Oblast, 12 over occupied Crimea, eight over Voronezh Oblast, four over Oryol Oblast, and three over Belgorod Oblast.

The Russian Baza Telegram channel posted a video purporting to show a drone exploding at the oil depot in Svetlograd.

The town of Svetlograd has around 35,000 residents and lies over 600 (372 miles) kilometers southeast of Ukraine's border in Donetsk Oblast.

No casualties or damage have been reported. Emergency services were at the scene, Vladimirov said.

Alexander Bogomaz, Bryansk Oblast governor, claimed that a drone hit an apartment building in the city of Bryansk overnight, injuring one person.

Kyiv has not commented on the reports, which cannot be verified independently.

In recent months, Ukrainian forces have launched a series of drone strikes aimed at damaging Russia's oil industry, whose profits fuel Moscow's war efforts.

A Ukrainian drone reportedly struck on Oct. 31 an oil refinery in the city of Ufa in Russia's Bashkortostan Republic, which lies some 1,500 kilometers from the country's border.