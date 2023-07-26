Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Poll: Ukrainians trust military over politicians

by Abbey Fenbert July 27, 2023 1:05 AM 2 min read
A boy waves a Ukrainian flag at a Ukrainian army vehicle headed to the Bakhmut front line on June 27, 2023. (Photo by Celestino Arce/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

An overwhelming majority of Ukrainians — 93% — trust Ukraine's Armed Forces, while 68% distrust political parties, according to survey results published by the Razumkov Center on July 26.

The Armed Forces were the most trusted group among respondents, followed by volunteer units (87% said they trust them), volunteer organizations (83%), and the State Emergency Service (81%).

Respondents expressed distrust for Ukraine's judicial and political institutions. 70% of respondents said they do not trust the courts, while 68% distrust political parties and 56% distrust the Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament.

The exception to the widespread distrust was the President of Ukraine, with 80% of respondents reporting that they trusted President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Over half of respondents (51%) said that a political force that can be trusted to wield power in the postwar period could arise from the military, whereas 26% said they believe it can emerge from political parties.

Respondents were also asked whether they believed events in Ukraine were "developing in the right direction" or not. According to the survey, 52% believe Ukraine is headed in the right direction, while 27% say events are developing in the wrong direction.

Regarding the challenges Ukraine faces, 43% of those surveyed said they believe Ukraine can overcome these difficulties in the next few years. A similar percentage (42%) said they believe Ukraine can overcome its problems in the long term. Only 6% said they do not think Ukraine can surmount its current difficulties.

The Razumkov Center is a public policy think tank based in Kyiv. For this questionnaire, sociologists interviewed over 2,000 adults in 22 oblasts, excluding Russian-occupied territories in Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, and Kherson.

Author: Abbey Fenbert
