Survey: Only 23% Ukrainians want to change president after war

Seventy-three percent of Ukrainians want at least some changes in the central government composition after the war, based on the survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) published on June 19.

Around 69% of the respondents want changes in the Verkhovna Rada (parliament), 47% in the Cabinet of Ministers, and only 23% would prefer a different president than Volodymyr Zelensky.

Only 19% of respondents prefer no changes and 8% were undecisive.

"While support for the actions of the central government gradually decreased before 2022, after the full-scale invasion, the population 'set different priorities' and now we see generally high support for the government, and for achieving victory," KIIS Deputy Director Anton Hrusheckyi said.

"At the same time, this does not remove the existing desire for changes in the power structures' composition...Ukrainians rallied to repel the enemy, but this does not mean 'turning a blind eye' to the abuse or incompetence of certain politicians or government officials."

The survey did not reveal any significant differences in answers based on region. The largest disparity was the preference for replacing Zelensky in central regions (21%) and eastern regions (29%).

The sample was collected between May 26 and June 5 and included 1,029 residents from all of Ukraine's oblasts, except for Crimea and other temporarily occupied territories.