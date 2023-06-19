Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Survey: Only 23% Ukrainians want to change president after war

by Martin Fornusek June 19, 2023 3:55 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Seventy-three percent of Ukrainians want at least some changes in the central government composition after the war, based on the survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) published on June 19.

Around 69% of the respondents want changes in the Verkhovna Rada (parliament), 47% in the Cabinet of Ministers, and only 23% would prefer a different president than Volodymyr Zelensky.

Only 19% of respondents prefer no changes and 8% were undecisive.

"While support for the actions of the central government gradually decreased before 2022, after the full-scale invasion, the population 'set different priorities' and now we see generally high support for the government, and for achieving victory," KIIS Deputy Director Anton Hrusheckyi said.

"At the same time, this does not remove the existing desire for changes in the power structures' composition...Ukrainians rallied to repel the enemy, but this does not mean 'turning a blind eye' to the abuse or incompetence of certain politicians or government officials."

The survey did not reveal any significant differences in answers based on region. The largest disparity was the preference for replacing Zelensky in central regions (21%) and eastern regions (29%).

The sample was collected between May 26 and June 5 and included 1,029 residents from all of Ukraine's oblasts, except for Crimea and other temporarily occupied territories.

Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.