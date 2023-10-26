Survey: Majority of Ukrainians dissatisfied with government's reform efforts

This audio is created with AI assistance

Some 71% of Ukrainians consider the government's reform efforts insufficient, while only around 19% deem them adequate, according to a survey by the Kyiv International Insitute of Sociology published on Oct. 26.

This is a slightly better result than in 2021, when 76% of respondents voiced dissatisfaction and 15% satisfaction with how the state handles reforms.

The respondents were also critical of how the media covers reform efforts in Ukraine. Only 15% believe that the topic is adequately covered in the news, and 45% said it is only partially well covered.

The survey was commissioned by the European Union Advisory Mission in Ukraine (EUAM) and carried out between Sept. 4-20. It involved over 2,000 respondents from all oblasts of Ukraine, except for the Russian-occupied territories.

Ukraine is undertaking extensive internal reforms on its path toward European and Euro-Atlantic integration. Despite challenges posed by the full-scale war, Kyiv vowed to continue its reform efforts as Ukraine "has no time to wait" until its end.