Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Survey: Majority of Ukrainians dissatisfied with government's reform efforts

by Martin Fornusek October 26, 2023 8:44 PM 1 min read
Ukrainian flag waves during a joint military exercise Rapid Trident 2019 at the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security of the National Academy of Land Forces near Lviv. (Mykola Tys/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Some 71% of Ukrainians consider the government's reform efforts insufficient, while only around 19% deem them adequate, according to a survey by the Kyiv International Insitute of Sociology published on Oct. 26.

This is a slightly better result than in 2021, when 76% of respondents voiced dissatisfaction and 15% satisfaction with how the state handles reforms.

The respondents were also critical of how the media covers reform efforts in Ukraine. Only 15% believe that the topic is adequately covered in the news, and 45% said it is only partially well covered.

The survey was commissioned by the European Union Advisory Mission in Ukraine (EUAM) and carried out between Sept. 4-20. It involved over 2,000 respondents from all oblasts of Ukraine, except for the Russian-occupied territories.

Ukraine is undertaking extensive internal reforms on its path toward European and Euro-Atlantic integration. Despite challenges posed by the full-scale war, Kyiv vowed to continue its reform efforts as Ukraine "has no time to wait" until its end.

Author: Martin Fornusek
