Survey: Emigration could threaten business in Ukraine

by Lance Luo October 13, 2023 2:45 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

A survey conducted for the 2023 Kyiv International Economic Forum revealed that Ukrainian businesses are worried about the migration of people abroad, Liga news outlet reported.

The survey was conducted by the Gradus Research company and found that labor shortages were perceived to be a key risk in the future, but only a quarter of respondents said that a lack of workers are currently a problem.

Amongst business owners, 44% of respondents said maintaining wage levels are a problem, while 41% said power outages impacted their operations.

Emigrants surveyed were optimistic about returning to their homeland — 63% expressed desire to return to Ukraine, though this figure is down from last year at 67%.

Earlier this month, Ukraine’s Ministry of Economy delivered positive remarks on the country’s key sectors.

Funding for infrastructure reconstruction helped boost the construction sector by 18.4% in the first half of 2023, Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said on Oct. 9.

Author: Lance Luo
