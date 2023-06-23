Russian forces shell 9 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring 1

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled nine communities in Sumy Oblast on June 22, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Facebook. Over 147 explosions were reported.

According to the post, Russian forces carried out 21 shellings, injuring one person and damaging a water tower, residential buildings, and private homes.

The communities of Krasnopillia, Khotin, Yunakivka, Vorozhba, Shalyhyne, Bilopillia, Myropillia, Nova Sloboda, and Esman were targeted by mortars, artillery, mines, and even airstrikes, the administration said.

A resident of the Shalyhyne community received a shrapnel wound in her forearm as a result of the Russian shelling. A water tower and a residential building were also damaged.

Since parts of Sumy Oblast were liberated from Russian troops in early April 2022, the region has been experiencing daily shelling and attacks from across the border, as it is located on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia.