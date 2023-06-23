Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Russian forces shell 9 communities in Sumy Oblast, injuring 1

by Rachel Amran June 23, 2023 3:41 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces shelled nine communities in Sumy Oblast on June 22, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported on Facebook. Over 147 explosions were reported.

According to the post, Russian forces carried out 21 shellings, injuring one person and damaging a water tower, residential buildings, and private homes.

The communities of Krasnopillia, Khotin, Yunakivka, Vorozhba, Shalyhyne, Bilopillia, Myropillia, Nova Sloboda, and Esman were targeted by mortars, artillery, mines, and even airstrikes, the administration said.

A resident of the Shalyhyne community received a shrapnel wound in her forearm as a result of the Russian shelling. A water tower and a residential building were also damaged.  

Since parts of Sumy Oblast were liberated from Russian troops in early April 2022, the region has been experiencing daily shelling and attacks from across the border, as it is located on Ukraine's northeastern border with Russia.

Author: Rachel Amran
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
