Effects of storm continue to impact Ukraine, likely 12 dead

by Nate Ostiller November 29, 2023 3:05 PM 1 min read
A car is driving in a strong snowstorm in the center of Odesa, Ukraine, on Nov. 26, 2023. (Viacheslav Onyshchenko/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Wide swathes of Ukraine are still without power, and the number of dead resulting from the historic storms has risen to 12, with an additional 23 injured, including two children, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said on Nov. 29.

The storm, which has been referred to as the "storm of the century," swept across the Black Sea region on Nov. 27, causing significant damage to Ukraine, as well as other countries in the area.

Meteorologists in the region predicted winds of 40-50 mph, along with record amounts of snowfall in some areas.

Klymenko said that 521 populated areas across 11 oblasts in Ukraine were without electricity as of Nov. 29 and that rescue workers were reaching those in need of assistance.

The Ukrainian state electrical grid operator Ukrenergo cautioned customers to use electricity sparingly and said that the oblasts of Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolaiv, and Odesa were among the most impacted.

It said that repair work was underway but was hampered by difficult weather conditions, as well as continued Russian attacks, which also caused power outages in Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, and Donetsk oblasts.

Author: Nate Ostiller
