Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, War, NATO
Edit post

Stoltenberg: NATO will support Ukraine for as long as it takes

by The Kyiv Independent news desk September 30, 2022 7:08 PM 2 min read
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gives a press conference after Russia declared the annexation of four occupied Ukrainian regions on Sept. 30, 2022. (Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the Alliance would continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes. He added NATO would never recognize the Russian annexation of Ukrainian territory. "Annexation will not change the position of NATO countries regarding support for Ukraine," he said.

"If Russia stops fighting, there will be no war. If Ukraine stops fighting – Ukraine will cease to exist as an independent state," Stoltenberg said.

However, Stoltenberg emphasized that "NATO is not part of the conflict." He didn't address President Volodymyr Zelensky's statement several hours prior in which the president said Ukraine has applied for NATO membership. Zelensky said Ukraine should count on the NATO fast-track accession.

"De facto, we have already become a NATO ally. We trust each other, we help each other, and we protect each other. This is the Alliance," Zelensky said. "Today, Ukraine submits an application to make this de jure. (Our accession) would be a formal solidifying of the real state of things we've already achieved."

Stoltenberg said that "countries can apply to join the alliance."

BREAKING: Russia declares annexation of 4 Ukrainian oblasts after staged referendums
The Kyiv Independent

On Sept. 30, Putin declared the annexation of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kherson oblasts.

Putin also dedicated a considerable amount of time to homophobic remarks, lashing out at the West for promoting LGBTQ+ rights and "hooking people up on drugs," in an apparent attempt to appeal to his conservative base.

In his response, Zelensky said that Ukraine is ready for peace talks with Russia but only with a different Russian president.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

3:52 PM

UK accuses Russian FSB of multi-year campaign of cyber-attacks.

The U.K.'s National Cyber Security Center (NCSC) identified a likely Russian-controlled hacking group called Star Blizzard, whose cyber activities included phishing attacks on U.K. lawmakers, leaking of secret U.K.-U.S. trade documents, and hacking into the accounts of institutions and individuals from the U.K.'s civil society.
3:33 PM

US domestic political turmoil threatens to undermine support for Ukraine.

The Republican party has increasingly soured on continuing to support Ukraine, often citing economic reasons. However, what ultimately doomed the Dec. 6 vote was the mixing of U.S. aid to Ukraine with other political issues, namely domestic border security and the U.S. aid for longtime ally Israel.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.