News Feed, Ukraine, NATO
Stoltenberg: NATO, Ukraine to launch joint training center in Poland

by Martin Fornusek and Teah Pelechaty February 15, 2024 5:30 PM 2 min read
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg at a pre-ministerial press conference ahead of a meeting of the NATO defense ministers in Brussels, Belgium, on Feb. 14, 2024. (John Thys/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

NATO and Ukraine will create a joint analysis, training, and education center in Poland, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Feb. 15 during a press conference in Brussels, according to a Kyiv Independent journalist.

"Today, we decided to create a new NATO-Ukraine joint analysis, training, and education center in Bydgoszcz, Poland," Stoltenberg said as NATO defense ministers gathered in Belgium's capital.

"It will allow Ukraine to share lessons learned from Russia's war and will create a structure for Ukrainian forces to learn and train alongside their allied counterparts."

According to Stoltenberg, allies are yet to agree on further details regarding the plan.

"What we have made now is the political decision, and then we will implement that decision in the coming weeks and months. Today's decision is the start of the process," he said.

"This will benefit them and us, and also create a framework to train alongside NATO allied troops. Our experts are now working on the details, and I expect NATO leaders will take the final decision later on this year."

NATO countries have provided training support to Ukraine's Armed Forces since the outbreak of the full-scale war.

During the NATO summit in Vilnius last July, allied leadership named better interoperability between Ukraine's army and NATO militaries as one of the key priorities for future cooperation.

Authors: Martin Fornusek, Teah Pelechaty
Comments

