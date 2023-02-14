Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Stoltenberg: Fighter jets for Ukraine 'not the most urgent issue'

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 14, 2023 2:48 PM 1 min read
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg attends the first day of the NATO Defence Ministers' Meeting on Feb. 14, 2023, in Brussels, Belgium. (Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A decision on providing Ukraine with Western fighter jets is "not the most urgent issue now," NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Feb. 14 ahead of a meeting of the alliance's ministers. "But it is an ongoing discussion," he added.

"The urgent need now is to deliver what has always been promised…We need the training, we need the equipment, we need the ammunition, and that's exactly what Allies are now providing and will be a top issue at the meetings today here at NATO," Stoltenberg told reporters.

Earlier, several Western officials also told the Financial Times that Ukraine's needs for ammunition and air defense outweighed longer-term requests, such as for fighter jets, as Russia has reportedly started its new offensive.

According to FT sources, Ukraine's allies will commit to supplying additional munitions and air defense equipment to the country at the 9th Ramstein summit, which is taking place on the sidelines of the NATO Defense Ministers' Meeting in Brussels.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Feb. 9 that "several" European leaders expressed readiness to provide Ukraine with fighter jets and other necessary weapons without providing further details.

Meanwhile, only Poland has publicly shown readiness to send fighter jets to Ukraine – but it said the delivery needs NATO approval. The West has been reluctant to transfer aircraft to Ukraine amid fears of escalating tensions with Russia – especially just after green-lighting modern tanks for Ukraine.

UK to look into sending combat planes to Ukraine
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.