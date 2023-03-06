Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
State reconstruction project provides temporary work to 8,500 people

by The Kyiv Independent news desk March 6, 2023 4:22 PM 1 min read
The "Army of Recover" government project has provided temporary work to 8,500 unemployed people since its creation in the fall of 2022, according to Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

Some 4,500 unemployed people from across Ukraine have found temporary work with the project since the start of the new year, the report says.

Svyrydenko said the project aims to involve temporarily unemployed people in "socially useful" work that aids in the reconstruction of Ukraine and corresponds to the needs of specific oblasts. Examples of such work include distributing humanitarian aid, clearing rubble from buildings damaged by Russian attacks, or providing services as "invincibility centers."

Poltava Oblast has the highest number of involvement, with 2,621 people, followed by 1,350 people in Donetsk Oblast, 1,193 people in Kyiv Oblast, and 1,179 people in Sumy Oblast.

The National Bank of Ukraine reported the unemployment rate at 26% as of January 2023.

The Economy Ministry said in November that at least 5 million people had lost jobs due to Russia's full-scale war.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
