Media: Suspect in murder attempt on Russian pro-war writer arrested

This audio is created with AI assistance

A suspect in the assassination attempt on Russian combatant and writer Zakhar Prilepin was arrested on May 6, Russian state news agency TASS reported.

Law enforcement is searching for possible accomplices in the Moscow region, TASS reported, citing Interior Ministry sources.

Prilepin, who was a Russian proxy fighter in Donetsk Oblast in 2016-2018, was injured in a car explosion in Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod region on May 6.

He was hospitalized with a serious leg injury, news agency RBC reported, citing a source close to the Russian Interior Ministry.

Pictures and videos shared online show a car flipped around and destroyed in a rural area.

Prilepin was sanctioned in 2022 by Ukraine, the European Union, the U.K. and Canada for supporting the Russian invasion. He joined Russia's National Guard to fight against Ukraine in January, according to several Russian media reports.

Atesh, a Crimean Tatar partisan movement, has claimed the responsibility for the attack.

No one has confirmed or denied Atesh's claim yet.

The alleged assassination attempt follows similar attacks against pro-war Russians and Russian proxies in occupied territories of Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

In April, an explosion in a cafe in downtown St. Petersburg killed Russian propagandist Vladlen Tatarsky and injured a dozen of others.

Read also: This Week in Ukraine Ep. 5 – Everything we know about Ukrainian attacks inside Russia

