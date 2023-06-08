State Emergency Service: 2,339 residents evacuated from Kherson Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

According to the State Emergency Service, 2,339 people, including 120 children, were evacuated from the flooded areas of Kherson Oblast by June 8, 8:45 local time.

Some 563 people, including 28 children, were saved from immediate danger.

On the right bank of the Dnipro River, the area that is under Ukrainian control, a total of 32 settlements and 3,625 houses were affected by the flood.

About 1,817 people are involved in the liquidation of the consequences.

Russian forces destroyed the Kakhovka dam on June 6, causing massive floods in southern Ukraine.

Earlier on June 8, Kherson Oblast Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said that 600 square kilometers of the oblast had gone underwater, and the average water level had reached 5.61 meters.