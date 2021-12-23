Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
National, Hot topic, Pollution, Dnipro River, Water pollution
Edit post

State Ecological Inspectorate: Dnipro River might dry up in 300 years

by Dylan Carter December 23, 2021 11:48 PM 2 min read
A woman stands near the Dnipro River in Kyiv on July 28, 2021. Ukraine’s longest river, Dnipro, is now on the verge of an ecological disaster with over 160 pollutants including chemicals and metals found in its waters this year. (Kostyantyn Chernichkin)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's longest river, Dnipro, might turn into a desert in 300 years if nothing is done to curb its pollution, according to the State Ecological Inspectorate.

The agency's Dec. 22 announcement follows a study that discovered 161 different chemical pollutants in the Dnipro in June. Then, the parliament’s Accounting Chamber said that the river is on the verge of an ecological catastrophe.

The Dnipro flows through Russia, Belarus and Ukraine, and reaches the Black Sea in the south of Ukraine. The 2,200 kilometer-long river is the fourth-longest river in Europe and divides Kyiv into its left and right banks.

The river is critical to the Ukrainian economy, which relies on it for transporting goods via the Dnipro-Bug Canal and creating power with its various hydroelectric stations. The river also supports numerous ecosystems and irrigates land in Ukraine’s provinces.

Water analyzed from the river throughout 2021 found excessive levels of nitrates, iron, phosphates, sulfates, and other harmful substances.

According to the inspectorate, more than $4,000 worth of damage is inflicted on the body of water every day due to violations of Ukraine’s environmental legislation.

The inspectorate identified the largest polluter of the Dnipro as Kyivvodokanal, Kyiv’s fresh water and sewage management company. Each year, Kyivvodokanal pollutes the river with around 300 million cubic meters of runoff, which leads to a buildup of harmful chemicals in the waters.

This pollution has led to algal blooming, a process whereby phytoplankton become suspended in the water and unable to resist currents. This leads waters to become green and thick with alga, and toxic.

This summer, Kyiv authorities banned residents from swimming at all public beaches including 14 official public beaches throughout the Dnipro basin over healthcare concerns amid high temperatures and water blooming.

The inspectorate claims that if nothing is done to curb pollution, the Dnipro will turn into a “desert” within the next 300 years, citing research conducted by scientists from the National Academy of Sciences of Ukraine.

The inspectorate called for several measures to save the river.

This includes a proposal to increase the fines for damages to the environment that are part of a bill it drafted parliament to consider.

The inspectorate also called for a tightening of regulations on inspections, which increase fines for refusal to allow inspectors to investigate businesses.

The state has also vowed to increase monitoring of the water quality in the Dnipro River. In 2022, the inspectorate will increase the frequency of inspections and pursue industrial violators.

Dylan Carter
Dylan Carter
Business reporter
Dylan Carter is a staff writer at the Kyiv Independent. He studied modern languages at the University College of London and Paris Sorbonne IV. He worked as an assistant lecturer at the Kyiv School of Economics and at Ukrinform before joining the Kyiv Post in June 2021.Read more
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

8:19 AM

General Staff: Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine.

Russia has lost 337,220 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces reported on Dec. 8. This number includes 990 casualties Russian forces suffered just over the past day.
Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
2:20 AM

Russia shells 9 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked border areas and settlements of Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast on Dec. 7, firing 17 times and causing at least 61 explosions, the local military administration reported via Telegram.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.