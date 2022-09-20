Russian parliament approves longer jail terms for refusal to serve and surrender, lists 'mobilization' as aggravating factor

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian lawmakers have adopted amendments to the Criminal Code, introducing longer jail terms – 10-15 years in prison – for surrender and looting.

The new law now lists mobilization, martial law and wartime as aggravating circumstances, a label which leads to harsher penalties for a crime. These terms are new to Russia's Criminal Code.

Those refusing to participate in military or combat operations can now face up to three years in prison. The reservists called up for military training will also face criminal responsibility in case of desertion or failure to show up.