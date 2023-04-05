Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
State Bureau of Investigation: Commander who beat subordinate faces up to 12 years in prison

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 5, 2023 11:21 AM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

A platoon commander in Zhytomyr Oblast who attacked a conscript faces up to 12 years in prison, the State Bureau of Investigation reported on April 5.

The bureau concluded its investigation into the incident and has submitted its indictment to the court, according to the statement.

The incident between the commander and his subordinate occurred on March 11, and a video of it started circulating on the internet soon after. On March 15, the commander was removed from his post and admitted his guilt.

According to the government agency, the junior lieutenant decided to "punish" the subordinate officer for his alleged intoxication by physically attacking him.

The punishment for violence against a subordinate military officer carries a prison term of up to 12 years.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
