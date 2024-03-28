Skip to content
News Feed, US aid, Ukraine aid bill, Mike Johnson, Joe Biden, Congress
Speaker Johnson likely to face hurdles upon introducing Ukraine aid bill

by Sonya Bandouil March 28, 2024 7:16 AM 2 min read
U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson on Dec. 1, 2023, in Washington, DC. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson is likely introducing a Ukraine aid bill after Easter, facing potential challenges due to internal party dynamics.

U.S. aid to Ukraine has been delayed since fall 2023, as various versions of a foreign aid bill have been derailed due to border security disagreements. In February, a $95 billion aid package to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan passed in the Senate with bipartisan support, but House Speaker Mike Johnson has continuously opted not to bring it to a vote in the Republican-led House of Representatives.

"House Republicans were crystal clear from the very beginning of discussions that any so-called national security supplemental legislation must recognize that national security begins at our own border," Johnson posted previously on X (formerly Twitter).

However, According to Representative Michael McCaul, chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, Johnson has altered his initial stance and will likely schedule a vote on Ukrainian funding aid after congress returns from Easter recess.

McCaul also noted that Johnson is in a difficult situation, as he faces pushback from multiple representatives. Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has submitted a motion to remove Johnson from his position, and has warned him against bringing Ukraine funding proposals to the House floor.

Johnson has indicated potentially splitting funding for Ukraine and Israel into separate votes to address the two matters separately, as a growing number of Democrats have voiced their opposition to supporting funding for Israeli operations in Gaza.

President Biden has urged Congress to pass an aid package multiple times, and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has called for support in the House from both parties.

President Joe Biden, speaking with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Feb. 9 at the White House, said it would be "close to criminal neglect" if the U.S. Congress fails to stand by Ukraine.

Author: Sonya Bandouil
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.