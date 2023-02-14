Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Spain to train Ukrainian soldiers on Leopard tanks starting this week

by The Kyiv Independent news desk February 14, 2023 9:23 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

55 Ukrainian soldiers will depart to Spain by the end of the week for training on how to operate Leopard tanks, Spanish defense Minister Margarita Robles said in Brussels on Feb. 14.

Spain is part of a coalition which includes Germany, Poland, Norway, and Canada that has promised to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine. The US and the UK have also pledged tanks.

The Spanish defense minister did not specify how many tanks Spain would transfer from their stocks to Ukraine. The Spanish newspaper El Pais reported on Feb. 1 that Spain may send up to six tanks in total, citing unnamed government sources.

Ukrainian soldiers are already undergoing training to operate Leopard tanks in Germany. Speaking on Ukrainian television, the German foreign minister said on Feb. 14 that Ukrainian tank crews "could return to Ukraine together with the tanks."

Other European operators of Leopard tanks have declined to help train Ukrainian soldiers. Euractiv reported on Jan. 31 that Tanner had agreed with Hungarian defense minister Kristóf Szalay-Bobrovniczky that neither Austria nor Hungary would supply Ukraine with weapons.

Tanner told Ö1 radio station on Feb. 13 that Austria would not train Ukrainian troops either, citing neutrality.

However, the Irish Times reported in October 2022 that neutral Ireland pledged different means of aid to Ukraine, offering to train Ukrainian soldiers to clear Russian landmines.

Editorial: Arming Ukraine won’t escalate war. Reluctance to do so will
The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.