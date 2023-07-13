Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Kyiv Independent's War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Spain to donate mobile hospital, armored vehicles to Ukrainian State Border Guard Service

by Martin Fornusek July 13, 2023 5:03 PM 2 min read
Videoconference between representatives of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, the Spanish Defense Ministry, and the head of the Santa Clara Convent Foundation, Sister Lucia Karam Padilla, July 13. 2023. (Source: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine announced on July 13 it will receive a mobile hospital and vehicles for the evacuation of the wounded as part of an aid package from Spain.

Medical personnel of the State Border Guard Service is currently being trained at an air base near Zaragoza, Spain to deploy and operate the mobile hospital, the press statement said.

Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles informed the head of the State Border Guard Service Serhii Deineko of the transfer in a video conference.

"The participants of the meeting emphasized that today, Ukrainian soldiers defend not only the independence of our country but also the values ​​of the free world and stand in defense of the entire European community," the State Border Guard Service's media release said.

"The Spanish side assured that it will continue to support Ukraine, in particular the border guards, who are both in active combat zones and under constant fire on the border with the Russian Federation. In addition to the mobile hospital, medical vehicles, including armored ones, will be handed over to the Ukrainian border guards, which will allow evacuation of the wounded from the combat zone."

The State Border Guard Service added that several Ukrainian soldiers are currently being treated in Spain. The videoconference was attended by the head of the Spanish Santa Clara Convent Foundation, Sister Lucia Karam Padilla, who arrived in Ukraine to accompany wounded soldiers to Spain.

The Spanish government has provided Ukraine with military, humanitarian, and economic assistance since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion. On July 1, Madrid allocated $62 million to support Ukraine's schools and businesses.

The Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez also promised to join the G7's long-term security commitments for Kyiv, presented at the NATO summit in Vilnius.

Author: Martin Fornusek
