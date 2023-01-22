Southern Command: Ukraine repels limited Russian offensives in Zaporizhzhia Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian troops have been trying to break through Ukraine’s defense in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, according to Yevhen Yerin, a spokesperson for the southern command of Ukrainian forces.

The Russian forces “are not conducting active and large-scale efforts,” Yerin said on national television, as quoted by state-owned news agency Ukrinform.

He said Russian troops in groups of up to ten have been attacking Ukrainian positions and had some success, but all Ukraine’s positions were restored.

The situation in the southern sector remains difficult as Russian forces continue to attack civilian and critical infrastructure, Yerin said.

On Jan. 21, Ukraine’s General Staff said Russia continues an offensive effort near Bakhmut, Donetsk Oblast, and Zaporizhzhia Oblast, engaging additional air forces. On the same day, Russia's Defense Ministry said its troops had attempted to advance in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

“In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, both sides have massed significant forces, which have conducted artillery exchanges and skirmishes, but have avoided any large-scale offensive effort,” the Jan. 21 update by British Defense Intelligence said.