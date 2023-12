This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces have launched an air strike over Mykolaiv and Odesa oblasts using Shahed-136/131 drones, Ukraine’s Southern Command reported in the early hours of June 10.

Suspilne previously reported on repeated explosions heard in Odesa. Ukrainian news outlet Liga’s reported on a series of explosions heard in Zaporizhzhia.

The air raid alert went off in southern and eastern Ukraine in the late hours of June 9.