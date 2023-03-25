Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Southern Command: Russia carried out massive troops rotation in Nova Kakhovka

by The Kyiv Independent March 25, 2023 1:39 PM 1 min read
This audio is created with AI assistance

The movement of Russian troops from Nova Kakhovka on March 23 was a “massive rotation” and not a withdrawal, as previously reported, Ukraine's Southern Command spokesperson Natalia Humeniuk said on national television on March 25.

Two days earlier, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces refuted its initial report that "all Russian army units" had withdrawn from the Russian-occupied city of Nova Kakhovka, a city in southern Ukrainian Kherson Oblast.

Nova Kakhovka stands on the east bank of the Dnipro River and is home to the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant that connects it with the Ukrainian-controlled west bank of the river.

After Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other settlements on the west bank in November, Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have been firing at the liberated territories.

The Kyiv Independent
Author: The Kyiv Independent
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.