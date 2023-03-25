Southern Command: Russia carried out massive troops rotation in Nova Kakhovka

This audio is created with AI assistance

The movement of Russian troops from Nova Kakhovka on March 23 was a “massive rotation” and not a withdrawal, as previously reported, Ukraine's Southern Command spokesperson Natalia Humeniuk said on national television on March 25.

Two days earlier, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces refuted its initial report that "all Russian army units" had withdrawn from the Russian-occupied city of Nova Kakhovka, a city in southern Ukrainian Kherson Oblast.

Nova Kakhovka stands on the east bank of the Dnipro River and is home to the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant that connects it with the Ukrainian-controlled west bank of the river.

After Ukraine's Armed Forces liberated Kherson and other settlements on the west bank in November, Russian troops were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have been firing at the liberated territories.

