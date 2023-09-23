Ukrainian forces down 2 Orlan-10 drones over Mykolaiv Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian military's Southern Command reported on Sept. 23 that two Russian Orlan-10 drones were shot down over Mykolaiv Oblast by Ukraine's air defense.

According to the Southern Command, the news was confirmed at 5 p.m. local time.

The Orlan-10 is a reconnaissance drone used by the Russian military. Russia has also repeatedly used drones in its arsenal to conduct strikes on Ukraine's critical infrastructure.

Earlier on Sept. 23, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak reported that 12 Russian Shahed-type drones were shot down overnight by Ukrainian air defenses.