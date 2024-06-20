Skip to content
News Feed, South Korea, North Korea, Russia, Weapons for Ukraine, Ukraine
South Korea to reconsider Ukraine weapons supplies in response to Russia-North Korea pact

by Chris York June 20, 2024 2:39 PM 2 min read
Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) and North Korea's leader Kim Jong-Un (R) attend a welcoming ceremony at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang on June 19, 2024. (Gavril Grigorov/Pool/AFP via Getty Images)
South Korea has said it will reconsider its policy of not directly supplying Ukraine with weapons in response to Moscow's newly-announced pact with North Korea, the country's president's office said on June 20.

Up until now, Seoul has only provided humanitarian aid to Kyiv, though it has been reported the country has indirectly supplied artillery shells via the U.S.

The possibility of direct supplies to Ukraine is now being considered after Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea dictator Kim Jong-Un signed a security agreement in Pyongyang on June 19.

"The government clearly emphasizes that any cooperation that directly or indirectly helps North Korea increase its military power is a violation of U.N. Security Council resolutions and is subject to monitoring and sanctions by the international community," the South Korean president's office said in a statement reported by the Associated Press (AP).

Under the new treaty, Russia and North Korea pledged to provide aid to one another if either is attacked, Putin said at a press conference after the signing ceremony.

Putin arrived in North Korea on June 18 in a sign of the deepening military cooperation between the two countries, as Pyongyang supplied Moscow with large quantities of ammunition and missiles for use on Ukrainian battlefields.

The two leaders led hours-long talks before signing the treaty.

The North Korean dictator claimed the agreement is of a "peaceful and defensive nature" and called Russia his country's "most honorable friend and ally."

How Mark Rutte became NATO Secretary General and what it means for Ukraine
“There was a joke I heard the other day,” Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas told the audience of the Politico Defense Summit in November 2023, as the mandate of NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenburg entered its final 12 months. “The next Secretary General should be from a new member state…
The Kyiv IndependentElsa Court
Author: Chris York
Video

The birth of Ukraine's life-saving robots

Because of drones, every movement is observable and dangerous for combat medics. But Ukraine has a new technology ready to counter this problem: Land drones that evacuate the wounded.
12:22 AM  (Updated: )

Source: Investigators preparing to charge anti-corruption activist Shabunin.

Shabunin, who joined the Armed Forces of Ukraine as a volunteer at the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022 and has served since then, denied the accusations and said the cases were fabricated. He believes the cases to be a political vendetta against him by the President's Office, including President Volodymyr Zelensky's deputy chief of staff Oleh Tatarov.
1:35 AM

CNN: Allies debating what commitment to give Ukraine on NATO membership.

The United States and allies are debating what to commit to Ukraine's NATO membership at the upcoming 75th anniversary summit in Washington, CNN reported on June 19. U.S. officials are reportedly facing criticism from European countries for not willing to go as far as countries closer to Russia would prefer.
