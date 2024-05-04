Skip to content
Sikorski: Putin not reckless enough to attack NATO country

by Rachel Amran May 5, 2024 1:46 AM 2 min read
Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski speaks to the media on Jan. 30, 2024 in Berlin, Germany. (Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
Russian President Vladimir Putin is not reckless enough to attack a NATO country, Polish foreign minister Radosław Sikorski said in an interview with BBC World, as reported by the Polish outlet RMF24 on May 4.

The Polish FM was asked how much he considers Russia to be a threat to Poland. Although he doesn't believe Putin is reckless enough to attack a NATO country, Putin is reckless enough to attack Ukraine and has become a war criminal.

Sikorski also emphasized that Poland won't rule out anything when it comes to sending troops to Ukraine, particularly because it helps create a situation where Putin is not sure of what the West will do.

"We will not show our cards, Sikorski said. "We will let President Putin wonder what we will do.

French President Emmanuel Macron said earlier this month that he would consider sending troops to Ukraine in the breakthrough at the front or if Ukraine requested it.

Kyiv has not appealed to the West to send its troops to Ukraine, instead asking for increased arms supplies to help Ukrainian soldiers fend off Russian aggression.

Sikorski expressed satisfaction with the passing of the American aid bill following months of delays and political infighting.

"Ukraine desperately needs anti-aircraft missiles to protect its industry, to protect its power plants, and to protect its infrastructure. I think it is much better to spend money on defending Ukraine than having to rebuild it later...I think President Putin would do well to acknowledge his invasion as a mistake and make a new calculation, taking into account that we will help Ukraine as long as necessary."

Finally, the Polish official said that the war in Ukraine can only end when Putin "understands that the cost of continuing it, in terms of human life and financial costs, is higher than the goal he wants to achieve."

While Poland has been a staunch ally to Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression, prolonged border blockades led by Polish farmers have led to deteriorating relations between Kyiv and Warsaw.

The blockade along the entire Polish-Ukrainian border was lifted on April 29 after Polish protesters had stopped their blockade at the Hrebenne-Rava-Ruska crossing point, according to Ukraine's Border Guard Service.

Author: Rachel Amran
* indicates required
