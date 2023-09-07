Shortlist for Ukraine's Oscars submissions announced

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian Oscar Committee announced a list of five films that will be submitted to the Oscars in 2024.

Three of the nominees include documentaries 20 Days in Mariupol by Mstyslav Chernov, Iron Butterflies by Roman Liubyi, and Terykony by Taras Tomenko.

The remaining films depict two different periods in Ukrainian history. Pamfir is a film by Dmytro Sukholytkyy-Sobchuk and takes place in Carpathian Mountains in modern day. The Ady Walter film SHTTL is set in shtetl, a Jewish settlement, in Ukraine in 1941.

One of the submitted films will be Ukraine's entry for the Best International Feature Film category.

The Ukrainian Oscar Committee is made up of 11 Ukrainian film industry professionals, each of which are elected by members of the Ukrainian film academy.