Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Shortlist for Ukraine's Oscars submissions announced

by Elsa Court September 8, 2023 12:32 AM 1 min read
Ukrainian director Dmytro Sukholytkyy-Sobchuk holds an Ukrainian flag with the name of Maksym Butkevych, an Ukrainian human rights activist and journalist who is being held by Russia as a prisoner of war, during the 35th European Film Awards in Reykjavik on December 10, 2022. (Photo by HALLDOR KOLBEINS/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Ukrainian Oscar Committee announced a list of five films that will be submitted to the Oscars in 2024.

Three of the nominees include documentaries 20 Days in Mariupol by Mstyslav Chernov, Iron Butterflies by Roman Liubyi, and Terykony by Taras Tomenko.

The remaining films depict two different periods in Ukrainian history. Pamfir is a film by Dmytro Sukholytkyy-Sobchuk and takes place in Carpathian Mountains in modern day. The Ady Walter film SHTTL is set in shtetl, a Jewish settlement, in Ukraine in 1941.

One of the submitted films will be Ukraine's entry for the Best International Feature Film category.

The Ukrainian Oscar Committee is made up of 11 Ukrainian film industry professionals, each of which are elected by members of the Ukrainian film academy.

Author: Elsa Court
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from
Ukraine in your
inbox
5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
3:15 PM

Putin arrives in UAE in first leg of Middle East trip.

It was Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's first trip to the region since 2019. Putin has only made a few trips abroad in 2023 after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant in March for his role in the deportations of Ukrainian children.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About J-School Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us

Enter your email to subscribe

Please, enter correct email address

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.