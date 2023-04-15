Shmyhal: Ukraine to receive more than $5 billion in additional aid from G7 countries

This audio is created with AI assistance

Finance ministers from the G7 countries have pledged more than $5 billion in additional aid to Ukraine, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported on April 14.

According to Shmyhal, the negotiations occurred within the framework of the Spring Meetings organized by the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

Additionally, Switzerland will provide Ukraine with 1.8 billion francs ($2 billion) over the next six years, and Denmark is creating a special fund worth 1 billion euros.

According to Shmyhal, Spain, Ireland, Japan, Lithuania, Latvia, Iceland, and the Netherlands will also provide additional support to Ukraine.

"All this will help us win and ensure the stability of our economy," Shmyhal wrote.

On April 12, Shmyhal also said that the World Bank had pledged $200 million in aid to restore Ukraine's energy infrastructure, which has suffered damage from ongoing Russian missile strikes since October.