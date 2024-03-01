Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Naftogaz, Gas, Natural gas, Business
Edit post

Shmyhal: Ukraine aims to produce 15 billion cubic meters of gas in 2024

by Kateryna Hodunova March 1, 2024 7:56 PM 2 min read
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal delivers a speech to the Verkhovna Rada on Oct. 6, 2023. (Andrii Nesterenko/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine's state-owned oil and gas giant Naftogaz aims to produce 15 billion cubic meters of natural gas in 2024, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said at the meeting of the Cabinet of Ministers on March 1.

Shmyhal said that the increase in domestic natural gas production is one of the key objectives of Ukraine’s energy strategy in 2024.

Ukraine got through the winter using only domestic gas production for the first time in history in 2023-2024, Naftogaz’s CEO Oleksiy Chernyshov said on March 1.

According to Chernyshov, Ukraine had 16 billion cubic meters of gas in reserve in October, which helped to pass the winter without importing.

"On the first day of spring, it is important to say that the energy system remains stable. There are no restrictions applied to consumers," Shmyhal said.

According to Shmyhal, Naftogaz launched 86 new wells in 2023.

Ukraine currently has more than 8.5 billion cubic meters in its underground storage facilities, according to Shmyhal. More than 1 million tons of coal has also been stored, he added.

"We must complete this heating season with confidence, and we will begin preparation for the next winter immediately, "Shmyhal said.

Naftogaz earlier reported that its production branch, Ukrgasvydobuvannya, had increased the daily production rate of domestic natural gas by 11% in 2023. This figure has been the biggest since April 2019.

Ukrgasvydobuvannya also hit a record level of daily gas production for the first time over the past five years. The company reached 38.54 million cubic meters of commercial gas produced per day, Naftogaz announced in February.

‘Shock therapy:’ War tourism in Ukraine attracts foreigners to see scars of Russia’s invasion
Driving out of Kyiv the roads tell the dark history of the early days of Russia’s full-scale invasion. A low buzzing sound echoes across the highway as hundreds of cars drive toward the suburb of Bucha. “It’s from tanks and heavy vehicles. They left these cuts in the
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell
Author: Kateryna Hodunova
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

7:00 PM

Ukrainian, Czech interior ministers meet in Lviv.

Czech Interior Minister Vít Rakusan traveled to Lviv to meet his Ukrainian counterpart Ihor Klymenko and sign a declaration on directions of cooperation between their departments, Klymenko said on March 1.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
5:46 PM

Bloomberg: Macron-Scholz split hurting Ukraine.

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz are not getting along, and Macron's recent suggestion of a possible deployment of Western troops in Ukraine has further fueled the disagreement, Bloomberg reported on March 1, citing unnamed officials familiar with the matter.
1:12 PM

FT: Zara fashion retailer to return to Ukraine this year.

The Spanish fashion giant Zara is preparing to reopen its stores in Ukraine following the two-year closure amid Russia's full-scale invasion, according to the Financial Times report on March 1, referring to the company’s statement.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.